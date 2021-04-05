Giada De Laurentiis Has The Perfect Recipe For Those Nights When You Want A Fast & Easy Dinner

Look, we have all had those nights when we come home from work, sit down, and just do not feel at all up for cooking an extravagant meal. You wish that you could just toss a bunch of stuff together and call it a day. Well, with Giada De Laurentiis’ latest recipe you can. We know she is the queen of Italian food. Some of our personal faves are her ricotta spring salad, lemon zucchini spaghetti, and lasagna rolls. Her latest creation is so easy, it’s basically just choppin’ and tossin’ (see what I did there?). It’s called antipasti caprese salad, and we’re already falling in love with its simplicity.

De Laurentiis took to her @thegiadzy Instagram account to share her creation, writing “You know those nights when the extent of your will to cook dinner is just “throw stuff in a bowl”? We get it, and that’s why this antipasti caprese salad exists. Chop, toss, done! (And it gets better over a few days – perfect for make-ahead lunches and snacks, too.)” It’s like she read all of our mid-week slump brains. Like seriously, this seems like the dream dish when you’re feeling lazy. It’s easy, it gets better over time and it can also be used for make-ahead lunches. We’re sold.

It’s also super easy to make, labeled as a beginner-level recipe on her website. Packed with veggies, this recipe has under 450 calories and 24 grams of protein per serving. Now that’s what we’re talking about! We have a feeling this could become your go-to easy, fool-proof meal. Try it out for yourself and you’ll see what we are talking about.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Antipasti Caprese Salad Recipe.

