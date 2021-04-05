Nordstrom Is Selling These Cute Le Creuset Items For Less Than $20

Is there anything better than a kitchen item that actually makes you excited to cook, rather than obsessing over how many dishes there will be to do when you’re done eating? We don’t think so, and that’s why we’ve started collecting beautiful enameled cookware from Le Creuset. Even the most basic casseroles and simple soups somehow taste better when they’re made in a colorful piece of Le Creuset, and though their products can be pricey, we just found an awesome, affordable deal. Right now you can get Le Creuset mini round cocottes at Nordstrom as part of their spring sale, and the price is under $20.

These mini round cocottes are the perfect Le Creuset items to start your collection, and they’d make adorable Mother’s Day gifts, too.

Each mini cocotte is made of easy-to-clean enameled stoneware. They come in three different colors: meringue, which is a creamy off-white with a hint of pink; soleil, which is a sunny yellow; and cerise, a bold red.

These 8 oz stoneware cocottes are just what you need for making individual portions of things like creme brulee, flourless chocolate cake, casseroles, pot pies, baked eggs, and more. They even come with lids, and are very durable – you can use them in the microwave, oven, and under the broiler, and they’re dishwasher safe, too.

Normally, Le Creuset’s mini round cocottes are $26, but during Nordstrom’s spring sale, they’re 23% off, or just $19.95.

Wether you buy one or a whole set, these colorful enamaled stoneware cocottes will add a little happiness to your kitchen. Display them, bake in them, love them!

