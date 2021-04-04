You Can Make Rachael Ray’s Warm Bacon-Maple Dressed Salad in Just 5 Minutes

When it comes to salad, we like shaking things up every once in a while. It’s a quick bite that can be elevated or left simple and still taste delicious, so it’s a regular craving on our end. Plus, it’s a dramatic contrast to the prep time other meals typically have. As the pandemic continues, most of us are still in the habit of cooking daily, which means if we’re able to prepare a hearty dish that’s both quick and easy — it’s definitely one we’ll be making over and over again. So when we saw that Rachael Ray shared a Bacon-Maple Dressed salad recipe on Instagram and read that it only takes five minutes to make, we were hooked. Yeah, we may or may not be planning on having this every day this week.

“5-minute (or less!) Warm Bacon-Maple Dressed Salad hits all the right notes: savory, sweet, did I mention 🥓!?! – and SUPER FAST 🙌🏻 ,” Ray captioned the post.

Is it just us, or does that salad look so delicious?! It’s sure to pack a ton of flavor in every bite and we can’t wait to try it ourselves. And since the chef noted that it can be enjoyed in just a short five minutes, we know exactly what we’ll be making on busy weeknights, Zoom lunch breaks, or even for a scrumptious afternoon snack.

Get Rachael Ray’s Bacon-Maple Dressed Salad recipe online or in the Rachael Ray in Season magazine.

