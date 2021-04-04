Martha Stewart Just Gave Classic Hummingbird Cake a New Twist

It’s no secret that when it comes to cakes, Martha Stewart has a few tricks up her sleeve that put our best efforts to shame. Luckily, the chef is always generously sharing all of her very best tips and hacks to get even the most novice bakers preparing treats like a seasoned pro. (To start with, there’s her new cookbook: Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection.) If you follow the Martha Stewart Instagram account, you know that she’s been sharing gorgeous, mouth-watering cake recipes and photos on the regular, and her latest post puts a new spin on an old Southern favorite: Hummingbird Cake. Stewart’s brilliant hack: Using coconut sugar to make the recipe a little less tooth-achingly sweet.

Related story Martha Stewart Just Shared the Most Unique Salad Recipe We've Ever Seen & It's Perfect for Easter

“The classic southern hummingbird cake can be over-the-top sweet,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. She added: “Enter coconut sugar, a sweetener from the sap of the coconut tree’s flower buds. While it has no coconut flavor, it does bring a caramelized, almost savory complexity to baked goods. It’s perfect in a cake that’s plenty sweet (as well as moist), thanks to the fresh banana and pineapple.”

Even if you’ve got a (super) sweet tooth, you’ve probably munched on a way-too-sweet slice of cake, before — one that’s just too over-the-top sugary even for a sugar-lover. Stewart’s solution for her hummingbird cake takes the so-sweet taste down just a notch without completely taking away the sweet flavors we know and love. Plus, the cake retains its signature moistness from the addition of fresh banana and pineapple.

Get Martha Stewart’s Coconut-Sugar Hummingbird Cake recipe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: