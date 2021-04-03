Girl Scout Thin Mint Almonds Exist — & They’re On Sale at Costco

When Girl Scout cookies come around, you’d better believe we stock up on all the tasty varieties — the Samoas, the Tagalongs, and whatever new cookie is making its debut. But for us, one cookie flavor reigns supreme: Thin Mints. A tried and true option, we’re loyal to our favorite picks. So when we saw a new Thin Mints-inspired snack creation for sale at our favorite warehouse retailer, we sat up and took notice. Prepare for your minds to be blown because Girl Scout Thin Mints Almonds exist, and they’re currently on shelves at Costco.

Popular fan account @costcodeals alerted us of the chocolatey finds on Instagram, writing: “🤤What!! 1lb @girlscouts #thinmints #almonds found at 📍Aloha OR @costco! Only $12.99! check your local store for availability!”

We haven’t tried these yet, but it’s already love at first sight. The jar describes the Thin Mints Almonds as “Crunchy almonds coated with mint-flavored 100% real dark chocolate,” which sounds incredible. We’re ready to add these to our regular rotation of movie night snacks and with a price of only $12.99, you better believe that we plan on grabbing more than just one jar.

In the comments, Costco shoppers were understandably thrilled at the new discovery. One user wrote, “Going to go line up tonight before they open in the morning. I must support this amazing creation! 😍.” while another added, “Wait what I’m going to need these 😮.”

If you’re among those ecstatic Costco members, we recommend heading to your local warehouse giant ASAP to check and see if your store has the drool-worthy Thin Mints in stock.

