Martha Stewart Gives Black & White Cookies a Rosy, Grapefruit Twist

Who doesn’t love black-and-white cookies? Combining two classic flavors, vanilla and chocolate, it’s no wonder these New York-based cookies hailing from the early 1900s have become such a favorite go-to dessert for many — including Martha Stewart, who recently put a rosy, fruity twist on the classic cookie.

“A rosy riff on the classic New York black-and-white cookies, these beauties get their blush from ruby-red-grapefruit juice and a couple of drops of food coloring,” Stewart writes on Instagram.

Rather than the usual vanilla flavor, she continues, these cookies boast grapefruit zest, infusing both the cookies and pink icing with “zing.”

Stewart’s Black-and-Pink Grapefruit Cookies take 50 minutes to prep and require a mixer with a paddle attachment (Amazon sells a KitchenAid-compatible paddle for less than $15), not one but two baking sheets, and a wire rack.

As far as ingredients are concerned, you’ll need a handful of basic ingredients, like flour, baking soda, salt, unsalted butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and buttermilk, as well as cocoa powder, pink or red food coloring, corn syrup, and a couple ruby red grapefruits.

To make the cookies, you’ll combine all of the ingredients, save for the confectioners’ sugar, corn syrup, and the grapefruit juice, to make the batter. Once the cookies are in the oven baking, you’ll then make the icing with the remaining ingredients. According to Stewart, the icing should be a bit thicker than honey in consistency.

Once the cookie are cooled completely on the wire rack, ice the cookies with the grapefruit icing on one side and the chocolate icing on the other. Let the icing set for about an hour, and enjoy!

Get the full recipe for Black-and-Pink Grapefruit Cookies on Stewart’s website.

