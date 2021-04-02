Costco Is Selling the Perfect Herb Garden Starter Pack for Less Than $15

Look, gardening isn’t for everyone. Some people, like me, just aren’t blessed with green thumbs. The small mint garden we started on the patio? Dead. The oregano we somehow managed to grow? Shriveled. The orchids gifted to us at our housewarming party? Hahahaha. Come on.

So, when we saw that Costco was selling an herb garden starter pack, we knew we had to have it.

Image: @doseofshivs/Instagram.

Spotted by a Costco shopper @doseofshivs, the organic herbs four-pack includes oregano, rosemary, basil, and thyme. It’s affordable, too, at $13.99 a pack.

Because the product isn’t available on Costco’s website, you’ll want to contact your local Costco store to find out if they carry the garden starter kit. Or, head in to find out for yourself. But act fast, because we can’t imagine a new product like this — one that’s already caught the attention of shoppers — will last long.

And if you can’t find it in-store, don’t fret. Amazon sells plenty of herb kits online. A couple of our favorites include the AeroGarden Sprout kit, which boasts high-efficiency, full-spectrum LED grow lights and comes equipped with Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill seeds. It’s currently on sale, too.

We’re also fans of Spade to Fork’s indoor organic home garden. This more affordable option contains five types of organic, non-GMO seeds, including Italian large leaf basil, coriander cilantro, parsley, broadleaf sage, and thyme, as well as five compostable peat pots, potting soil discs, plant markers, and a growing guide.

