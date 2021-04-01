Target’s Newest Kitchen Gadget is A Must-Have For Iced Coffee Lovers

When it comes to my daily cup of joe, I’m a firm believer in iced coffee supremacy. I can’t help it! Be it early in the morning on a brisk winter day or in the evenings bundled with blankets; I refuse to drink hot coffee. Typically that means having to plop a handful of ice into my cup of Keurig-ready coffee when I prepare my caffeinated drinks from home. So when I saw that Target had a way to eliminate my hot coffee woes with their latest product — I bought one immediately. Yep, the retailer now has a Mr. Coffee Iced-Coffee Maker that is so affordable and is small enough to take up virtually no room on your kitchen counter.

Related story Durable Patio Umbrella Stands That Won’t Let You Down

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Target fan account @targetgems shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “Did you know this existed? 😍 A must for all iced coffee lovers! It’s under $30, brews in under 4 minutes, and also includes a tumbler! This can help you save so much money long-term on iced coffee if you frequently buy iced coffee at Starbucks and other coffee shops. Also available in more colors online. 😍☕️.”

I, for one, am guilty of way too many unnecessary Starbucks runs and have been actively trying to make my coffee from home and this coffee maker is sure to be a lifesaver with a price of only $29.99. As mentioned in the caption, you can find the Mr.Coffee item in various other colors online, so you can choose an option that complements the rest of your kitchen essentials perfectly.

Image: Target

Buy Now $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

To make your iced coffee all you have to do is add water and coffee grounds to the machine, ice to the tumbler, and brew! It’s basically a Keurig — but this will satisfy all of your iced coffee needs. Add in your oat milk or any other creamers you love and voila, your coffee is made to perfection.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: