Martha Stewart Just Shared the Most Unique Salad Recipe We’ve Ever Seen & It’s Perfect for Easter

The countdown to Easter is zeroing in with the holiday this Sunday, April 4th; and if you have yet to plan any of the festivities for the day, you’re not alone. For moms, coordinating an Easter egg hunt or assembling Easter baskets for your kids can already prove to be more arduous of a task than many hoped for, and on top of it all parents still have to cook up a meal for everyone. Fortunately, Martha Stewart just shared a quick salad recipe that looks as amazing as it surely tastes: Grilled Asparagus with Caper-Cornichon Vinaigrette.

“Inspired by gribiche, the French sauce traditionally served with steamed asparagus, this salad takes a modern approach by grilling the spears then piling them on a platter with sliced hard-cooked eggs,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. She added, “The mustard vinaigrette, chock-full of cornichons and capers, preserves all the briny goodness of the original sauce.”

We don’t know about you, but this is just about the most aesthetically pleasing salad we’ve seen. Best of all, the chef notes that it only takes about 20 minutes to whip up, saving you time in the kitchen. The vinaigrette packs a ton of flavor, which Stewart says on her website can also be used as an accompaniment for grilled or roasted fish if you’re wanting to add more protein to your meal.

The recipe is available on Martha Stewart's website online or in the April edition of Martha Stewart Living.

