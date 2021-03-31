Chrissy Teigen’s Berry Pavlova Makes for an Easy, Yet Impressive Easter Dessert

In the words of Chrissy Teigen, “What’s better than a meringue? A giant meringue, duh!” And there’s no better time to whip up this light and airy dessert — more specifically Teigen’s Berry Pavlova — than Easter weekend.

Related story Chrissy Teigen Says Loss Has Taught Her 'How Strong' She Can Be

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Topped with fresh whipped cream and an assortment of vibrant berries, Teigen’s Berry Pavlova is a cloud of fruity, chewy, crispy perfection. And the best part? It’s surprisingly quick and easy to make.

“It’s perfectly pav-lovely. Plus, it’s actually really easy to put together, making it ideal for an easy-yet-impressive Easter dessert,” Teigen writes.

To make Teigen’s giant meringue, you’ll need just a handful of simple ingredients, including sugar, cornstarch, egg whites, lemons, and salt. For the cream and topping, however, you’ll need to pick up a variety of fresh berries and heavy cream from the store. Now comes the fun part. To make your life even easier, you’ll also need a stand mixer; and if you don’t already own one, and you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on one, Dash sells adorable, affordable mixers on Amazon for less than $45.

Dash Go Everyday Mixer $43.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

OK, now let’s get baking.

To start, you’ll whisk up sugar and cornstarch, and combine egg whites and salt in the stand mixer. Add in the sugar-cornstarch mixture, followed by the vinegar. Pour the mixture onto parchment paper on a sheet pan, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes until the meringue is lightly golden and develops a soft shell. Turn off the oven, prop open the oven door slightly with a wooden spoon, and let it sit for about an hour until the meringue hardens.

While it’s in the oven, toss the berries with some sugar and lemon zest, whip the cream, and then, once you’ve removed the pavlova from the oven and the parchment paper, top with the cream and berries.

See? Totally doable — and your family will love you for it this Easter.

Get the full Berry Pavlova recipe at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: