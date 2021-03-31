Giada De Laurentiis’ Pasta Salad Gets Its Flavor From This Fruity Secret Ingredient

As soon as the weather gets warm, for some reason I start craving citrus fruits. There’s just something about the tart, bright juices that are so satisfying on a hot day. Giada De Laurentiis is no stranger to using citrusy flavors in her recipes. Some of our favorites include her lemon zucchini spaghetti, orange and lemon pesto sauce, and lemon almond ricotta muffins. Her latest creation includes those bright fruits in a way we haven’t seen before. It’s a fregola pasta salad with orange and grapefruit. Yes, you heard us right.

De Laurentiis took her @thegiadzy Instagram account to share the creation with her followers. She wrote, “With bright and juicy segments of citrus, this fregola pasta salad feels like a perfect farewell to winter’s bounty. It’s perfect for a grab-and-go lunch throughout the week, or a beautiful Easter side dish.” We love how daring De Laurentiis got with this one, its flavor combination is seriously unbeatable. The red onion, mint, basil, and fennel seeds balance out that citrus so well.

If you are worried about this taking you hours to make, don’t. It’s labeled as a beginner recipe on her website, so you have nothing to worry about. It takes less than half an hour to prep, cook, and assemble this dish, making it a perfect last-minute brunch or pot luck side.

We have a feeling this will be a crowd-pleaser. It’s innovative and delicious. Try it yourself and you’ll see why we want to start adding fruit to all of our pasta salads.

