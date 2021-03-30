These Chic Oprah-Approved Tea Sets Are the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift & They’re 25% Off at Nordstrom

If you’re like me, spring gives me a serious case of the “shoppies.” Luckily, Nordstrom’s making it guilt-free thanks to their massive sale going on for a limited time. Now through April 5th, you can save up to 50 percent off a bunch of must-have items from the retailer that don’t go on sale often (including Martha Stewart-approved Mario Badescu beauty and Jennifer Garner’s favorite ALO leggings), so it’s time to shop ’til you drop. And because Mother’s Day is just a little over a month away, it’s the perfect time to score mom something super chic while it’s majorly discounted. We just discovered that Oprah’s favorite gorgeous Vahdam tea sets are 25 percent off at Nordstrom and are ready to be gifted, so consider your Mother’s day gift taken care of already!

Image: Vahdam Teas.

World Reserve Set of 6 Loose Leaf Teas $44.99 Buy now

Oprah named a Vahdam tea set one of her favorite things a few years ago, so you know the drill: Once Oprah puts her stamp of approval on something, it’s forever a best seller (like the Spanx pants and Sorel boots—the latter is also marked down at Nordstrom!). These gorgeously packaged premium loose-leaf teas aren’t even comparable to the ones you buy at the grocery store—they’re basically art. Nordstrom’s spring sale has a variety of Vahdam tea sets on sale, so you can choose anywhere from 2-12 piece sets for Mother’s day this year (and one for yourself).

Image: Vahdam Tea.

Mom deserves the world for all she’s done for you, and since that’s not exactly giftable, this extra-large tea box will show her how much you care.

Classic Bloom Set of 12 Loose Leaf Teas $44.99 Buy now

If you’re looking for something special for the well-traveled mama—or the one dreaming of a vacation, these city-themed tea sets are the ultimate Mother’s Day gift.

Image: Vahdam Tea.

Weekend in New York Set of 9 Loose Leaf Teas $29.99 Buy now

Make sure to check out all the ready-to-gift Vahdam tea sets on sale at Nordstrom that mom is guaranteed to love and help her relax. And don’t miss out on all the other irresistible deals going on at Nordstrom before the sale is over! The deals end soon, and things are selling out fast.

