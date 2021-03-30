Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is the Ultimate Easter Dessert

Easter is one of our favorite holidays, and we’ll be honest – that has a lot to do with the food. We may be adults, but you bet we’re stocking up on Easter candy like chocolate bunny rabbits, jelly beans, and mini eggs to snack on. We’re also excited for Easter dinner, but we never know what to serve for dessert. Luckily, this year we found a shortcut that means we don’t have to bake anything, and it won’t break the bank: Costco is selling mini carrot cakes just in time for Easter.

Related story Ina Garten Learned to Cook From This Classic Cookbook (& You Can Too)

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These moist mini carrot cakes are made with real carrots, and are filled with walnuts and raisins for extra pops of texture and flavor. They’re frosted with a lemony cream cheese icing, and each one is topped with a cute little carrot made of frosting.

A six-pack of these Costco mini carrot cakes is $7.99, which honestly probably costs less than the ingredients you would need to buy to make a dessert for six people from scratch. Never mind that it saves you the hassle of trying to pipe decorative carrots that don’t just look like orange blobs. Grab a pre-made Easter basket while you’re at Costco, and they’ve basically done all of the holiday’s work for you.

If you’re having a smaller-than-usual get-together this year, then the fact that these mini carrot cakes are individual-sized means you don’t have to worry about a whole cake going stale before you manage to finish it. It also makes them convenient to share if you’re doing something like an outdoor, socially-distanced Easter potluck – everyone can serve themselves a little cake with no hassle.

Just grab your Costco membership card and head to the bakery section to stock up on this seasonal sweet before it’s gone.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

