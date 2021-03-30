Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Refreshing Cocktail That’s Perfect for Spring

Spring is here, which means summer is right around the corner. As we welcome the new warm weather, we cannot help but fantasize about that perfect summery cocktail. The one that quenches your thirst and cools you down all at the same time. We know Giada De Laurentiis can cook, from her ricotta spring salad to her shrimp linguine. But she also knows how to make a mean cocktail (just like Ina Garten). De Laurentiis’ latest creation is a ginger kombucha and gin refresher. It’s trendy, it’s citrusy, it’s delicious.

De Laurentiis shared the drink will followers on her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “We’re taking “drink to your health” a little more literally with this cocktail that stars ginger kombucha! ☀️”

I never would have thought to put gin in my kombucha but it’s seriously such a good idea. We also love how this one doesn’t have any added sugar (aside from what’s in the kombucha of your choice). If you are new to cocktail making, don’t even worry, this one is seriously fool-proof.

There are only four ingredients, all of which are delicious. Mint, lime, gin and ginger kombucha make up this showstopping drink. Seriously, what’s not to love? It’s super easy to make, just muddle the mint and lime, add the gin and stir, then ice, and end with the ginger kombucha of your choice. Mix it all together and you’ve got yourself a delicious cocktail.

Make this for your next lunch with the gals, they will surely be impressed with its depth of flavor. We have a feeling it’s going to become your go-to summer refreshment on those days when you want an easy, refreshing drink.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Ginger Kombucha & Gin Refresher.

