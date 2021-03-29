Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Easter Main Course for People Who Don’t Like Ham

Easter is full of a few things; bunnies, eggs, and, of course, ham. But wait — what if you aren’t a ham lover?! Don’t worry, there are a ton of ham-free easter dishes you can make this year to satisfy your ham-hating taste buds, and Giada De Laurentiis just shared one: a delicious-sounding Italian springtime lamb recipe that’s sure to impress your family.

De Laurentiis took to her @thegiadzy Instagram account to share the dish with followers, writing, “It doesn’t get more festive for an Italian Easter than this springtime lamb. Stuffed with a decadent sweet-and-savory filling, and sprinkled with a zesty crispy gremolata, it’s the centerpiece your table needs this year. 🙌”

If you’re wondering what, exactly, this lamb is stuffed with, let us answer that right off the bat: It’s a mixture of whole-grain mustard and baby spinach. The gremolata is composed of panko breadcrumbs, parsley, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, and kosher salt. Altogether, it adds a delicious citrusy and heat-filled crunch to the lamb.

This is a time-consuming recipe, taking three hours to prep and cook, but as with most holiday meals, spending some extra time in the kitchen is to be expected. And honestly: This recipe seems so worth the effort. We have a feeling your family will fall in love with this spring lamb as soon as they get a taste of the tender, flavorful meat.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Springtime Lamb Recipe.

