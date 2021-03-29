The One Dish Ina Garten Loves to Eat But Doesn’t Like to Cook

We’re always looking for easy, delicious dinner ideas that we can make on busy weeknights, but we’d be lying if we said that we didn’t sometimes crave meals that we’re just not that excited to cook. Maybe it’s lasagna, objectively delicious but definitely time-consuming to prepare, or fried chicken, crispy, craveable, and uses a million dishes and leaves grease all over the kitchen. Well, if that sounds like you, you’re not alone. Ina Garten just spilled one meal she’s never thrilled to make on the discovery+ special Cocktails & Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy, and it’s actually not what we’d expect.

The dish that Garten loves to eat but doesn’t like cook is bouillabaisse. We were totally surprised to hear it, since it seems like the type of dish that’s so quintessentially Barefoot Contessa, but apparently, we were wrong.

Bouillabaisse is a French seafood stew that usually contains multiple kinds of fish and shellfish. The broth has a tomato base and is often creamy, and is seasoned with ingredients like saffron and fennel. On the show, Garten waxes poetic about eating bouillabaisse at Tetou, a now-shuttered restaurant in France renkown for its version of the recipe. It seems like just the sort of thing she might try to recreate at home, but no.

So, why doesn’t Garten like cooking this dish herself?

“It takes like, all day” to make, she lamented, and in order to get that rich flavor, you have to deal with some less-than-pretty ingredients. “It’s like, fish heads, which I really don’t feel like dealing with.”

Fair enough, Ms. Garten. In the meantime, she has plenty of other tasty dinner recipes in her repertoire to rely on.

