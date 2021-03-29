When spring comes around, I start craving salads like clockwork. Maybe it’s the warm weather that causes this desire for cold, crunchy greens. The light, delicious satisfaction from a salad is unmatched in the summer. We know that Martha Stewart has some incredible spring recipes like her bran muffins, stacked eggplant parmesan and one-pot risotto and her latest creation is no exception. It’s a delicious spring salad that includes those bright ingredients we all want on a hot day; spring lettuce, peas, prosciutto, and poppy seed.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis Breaks All Salad Rules with Her Ricotta Spring Salad

Stewart took to her Instagram to share the creation, writing “If you’re anything like us, by the time the end of winter arrives, you’re looking forward to the fresh, bright produce associated with the start of spring. Here, red- and green-leaf lettuce and pale Bibb are tossed in a creamy vinaigrette and layered with salty strips of prosciutto and fresh sweet peas (frozen are fine, too). A final sprinkling of poppy seeds lends a touch of crunch” Our mouths are watering just reading about it. Don’t even get us started on the citrusy vinaigrette, it’s just as divine. It includes lemon juice, white balsamic vinegar, shallots, mayonnaise, and oil (yum!)

It’s also perfect for those lazy days when you don’t want to spend hours making lunch. It only takes half an hour to make. That’s including prep and assembly. For a salad with homemade dressing, it’s totally worth that extra time.

We have a feeling that this spring salad may become a warm-weather staple for you and your family. Seriously, what’s not to love?

Check out Martha Stewart’s Soft Lettuces with Prosciutto, Peas and Poppy Seeds.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: