Aldi is Selling Cutting Boards That Will Elevate Your Springtime Picnics

During lockdown, it seems like everyone hopped on the trend of fixing up their best charcuterie boards and sharing the gorgeous final result on the ‘gram. And now that spring is here and it’s officially picnic season — we don’t expect the trend to die down anytime soon. While all cheese boards look different, a cutting board is an essential part of your creation. We don’t know about you, but we’re already finding inspiration for our next board and fortunately, Aldi just dropped some new cutting boards to their stores that fit basically any occasion. Yep, we can see it now — and chocolate boards, Mediterranean boards, and practically everything else are on the menu this spring.

“Bored of your boards? In stores 3/24, switch up your spread with these #ALDIFinds! Only $4.99. Swipe ➡️ to check out our board building inspo! 🧀” the official Aldi account wrote on Instagram. With boards like these that come in various shapes and colors, you’ll be able to envision exactly what you want your board to look like ahead of time.

Like most things at Aldi, the price is pretty unbeatable at $4.99. So if you have your eye on more than one of these new options we wouldn’t blame you if you decided to grab one of each!

In the comments, Aldi shared that these boards are bamboo, which is just another reason why we’ll be taking a trip to our local Aldi ASAP. One excited shopper commented, “I NEED ALL OF THESE,” and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

