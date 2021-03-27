Martha Stewart’s Ham Will Be The Star of Your Easter Dinner

Time flies. Easter is a week away and while we’re still wondering how we jumped so quickly from Valentine’s Day to the upcoming holiday — we’re gathering what we need to celebrate in style. One of our favorite things about any special event or holiday is the food (of course) and being that this is our second Easter spent indoors due to the pandemic we’ve whipped out our trusty cookbooks for inspo. Fortunately, Martha Stewart shared a recipe that will surely win the hearts of our family and be the star of any Easter dinner: Honey-Glazed Spiral Ham.

“When the centerpiece is an easy entrée like this gorgeously marbled ham, your Easter menu is just a few sides short of an amazing feast,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. She then explained what exactly gives the ham its incredible flavor: “The ham is glazed with honey, ginger, orange zest, and cloves and couldn’t be simpler to make or more delicious.”

And as for a side dish that complements the main course, the chef wrote that “a bright side dish featuring spring seasonal produce like carrots and snap peas will perk up the table. Plus, our recipe for creamy, cheese-topped scalloped potatoes will go especially well with the sweet-and-savory honey-glazed spiral ham.”

Sounds like a plan to us! And if there happens to be any leftovers, Stewart mentions on her website that you should “remove the bone (reserve it for soup) and place the meat and baking juices in an airtight container.” After doing so you can refrigerate the leftover goods for up to five days, or freeze them for up to three months.

Get Martha Stewart’s Honey-Glazed Spiral Ham recipe online or in the April edition of Martha Stewart Living.

