This Giada De Laurentiis Shrimp Recipe Contains Our Favorite In-Season Spring Veggie

Spring is officially here and you know what that means. Time to bring out all those light, refreshing recipes that complement this warm weather. Giada De Laurentiis is no doubt the queen of fresh, summer recipes. From her ricotta spring salad to her lemon almond ricotta muffins (and let’s not forget about her lemon zucchini spaghetti) it’s no doubt that she knows how to create those easy, light meals. Her latest will knock your socks off. It’s a shrimp linguine dish that uses one of our favorite in-season veggies: asparagus.

Related story Jamie Oliver's Speedy Sausage Pizza Is The Perfect Fun Dinner to Make With Your Kids

De Laurentiis took to her @thegiadzy Instagram account to share the delicious meal with her followers. She wrote, “Start taking advantage of asparagus season with this delicious loaded pasta: linguine with shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and fresh herbs. Basically everything we love about spring in a bowl. 🙌” We love that De Laurentiis is sharing recipes with in-season veggies, meaning we can utilize fresh produce. This pasta can be whipped up in 45 minutes, making it the perfect dish for those busy weeknights when you need something easy.

This recipe is in her beginner category meaning it really is simple. After boiling and draining the pasta, all of the toppings get cooked together in one pan making it super easy. Seriously, you will love the flavor of this dish.

If you are looking for a spring meal that’s full of flavor and isn’t very heavy, look no further than this De Laurentiis creation. Your whole family will love eating it on those warm spring nights.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Linguine With Shrimp, Asparagus, and Tomatoes.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: