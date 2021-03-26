Martha Stewart’s Stacked Eggplant Parmesan Is a Baked Tower Of Heaven

Sometimes all you’re craving for dinner is an Italian dish, but you don’t want to make something too difficult or unhealthy. Sure you could go with a classic lasagna or chicken parmesan but both of those aren’t typically the easiest to make. Martha Stewart’s latest recipe will satisfy those Italian food cravings. If you like her one-pot spring risotto or potato ricotta gnocchi then you will love her eggplant parmesan stack. The best part? It’s baked, not fried. Yes, you heard that right.

Related story Martha Stewart Shows Us How to Make the Chicest Easter Eggs We’ve Ever Seen

Stewart took to Instagram to share the amazing dish with followers writing, “Today on #homeschoolwithmartha, we’re showing you how to make @marthastewart48’s simple, no-fry, stacked eggplant parmigiana towers.” She went on to share the recipe’s steps and boy are they easy! After refrigerating the salted and chopped eggplant overnight, all you do is roast it for 20 minutes at 400 degrees and then add the layers of mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh basil leaves, and bread crumbs. Bake for another 20 minutes at 350 degrees and voila, it’s time to eat. This would be a fun recipe to make with the little ones, we have a feeling they would get a kick out of building the stacks.

For homemade eggplant parmesan, that seems pretty simple to us and the results are seriously delicious. We love how it’s totally non-traditional with its form, it makes a classic recipe a little bit more fun and exciting. Definitely try this one out, we have a feeling the whole family will love it.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Eggplant Parmesan Stack Recipe.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: