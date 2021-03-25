Giada De Laurentiis Breaks All Salad Rules with Her Ricotta Spring Salad

Who says a salad must always be served in a bowl? In Giada De Laurentiis‘ world, spring salads not only skip the bowl, but they’re also spread atop a dreamy cloud of whipped ricotta.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis ' Crispy Parmesan Broccoli Salad Is Perfect For Spring

“One of our all-time favorite spring salads, because how can you deny any salad that starts with a bed of fluffy whipped ricotta?” De Laurentiis captions the photo of her light, bright, and vibrant Whipped Ricotta Salad.

De Laurentiis’ spring salad features a handful of the Italian food staples — olive oil, fresh basil leaves, baby arugula, red pepper flakes, and white balsamic vinegar — as well as toasted pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and baby arugula.

But the real star of this tasty dish? The whipped ricotta, which calls for chilled whole-milk ricotta cheese, blended with a couple teaspoons of olive oil and a couple shakes of salt.

The key to making a great batch of whipped ricotta is using a food processor. Amazon’s top-seller is this Hamilton Beach food processor — and the best part is it’s super-affordable compared to its competitors.

Hamilton Beach Food Processor $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

To assemble, spread the whipped ricotta on the bottom of a platter (we’ve been eyeing this gorgeous terrazzo serving board at Nordstrom that’s currently 40 percent off as part of the store’s spring sale). Then, carefully place the dressed salad on top, while leaving some of the whipped ricotta cheese exposed around the edges — giving the dish that famed De Laurentiis flare.

Get the full Whipped Ricotta Salad recipe at Giadzy.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.