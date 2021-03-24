This Must-Have TikTok Cookbook Is Available for Pre-Order on Amazon & It’s (Already!) 30 Percent Off Right Now

For the last year, we have TikTok to thank for the majority of all the things we’ve been whipping up in the kitchen. And now, you can take your obsession with Dalgona coffee, baked oats, pancake cereal, and feta pasta to the next level with a genius cookbook, comprised of TikTok’s greatest food hits.

The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook, by Valentina Mussi, is overflowing with the internet-breaking recipes that’ll make your mouth water. While it doesn’t officially hit shelves until June 1st, you can pre-order it on Amazon right now so you’re one of the first to get your hands on it. Better yet, it’s already 30 percent off so you can get it for just $12!

Inside, you’ll find 75 delicious recipes that should hopefully hold you over through the rest of the pandemic (and beyond). TBH, some TikTok recipe videos are honestly downright impossible to follow. If you’re like me, you end of rewatching it 10 times to make sure you catch all the steps correctly—and write them down anyways. So, I couldn’t be more excited for this handy cookbook that puts everything in one spot so you can actually enjoy making these tasty treats instead of getting frustrated that the video is going way too fast.

Bonus: We also came across a few other TikTok cookbooks on Amazon, so make sure to snag these too: TikTok Viral Desserts, My Favorite TikTok Recipes (you write in your own recipes), and TikTok Meals You Can Make In 30 Minutes.

Happy TikTok-cooking!

