Nordstrom Is Selling the Cutest Mini Outdoor Pizza Oven & It’s Actually Pretty Affordable

Pizza is not only a delicious takeout treat, but it’s a quick and easy meal to make at home too (and no, we’re not talking about Digiorno). Sure, you can bake a pizza in your regular old oven and it will taste fine but to get a true restaurant-quality pizza at home, you’ll need a legit pizza oven and it just so happens that Nordstrom is selling a portable mini pizza oven right now and honestly, the price is so so good.

Related story A Totally Affordable Womanizer Alternative Is 70 Percent Off At Ella Paradis

Pizza ovens can easily cost a few thousand dollars — even the smaller countertop ones! This Fontana countertop pizza oven costs $2,299 and while I’m sure it’s a great oven, who has an extra $2,000+ to spend on pizza? Certainly not us. So when we discovered this mini gas-powered pizza oven for only $349 at Nordstrom, we kind of freaked out. This little oven by Ooni is portable and powered by gas so you can use it in your backyard or bring it along on your summer camping trip.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Image: Ooni.

Ooni Pizza Oven $349 Buy now

This Ooni pizza oven can make pizzas up to 12 inches in diameter. If you’re looking for bigger pizzas, Ooni also sells a 16-inch version for $499 — still hundreds less than lots of other pizza ovens! The brand also offers a 12-inch pizza oven fueled by wood pellets if you prefer the taste of woodfired pizza. And if you want the best of both worlds, they even offer a pizza oven that can be powered by gas or wood pellets.

All of these ovens reach up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes or less and feature a baking stone on the bottom for flawless and delicious pizza in no time.

Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Image: Ooni.

Ooni Pizza Oven $499 Buy now

No matter which model you choose, you’re getting a great deal and your summer entertaining just got so much better.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: