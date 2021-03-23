La Croix Has Three New Flavors That Scream Summer & We Can’t Wait To Try Them

Hard seltzer has been all the rage lately, and with summer coming up, it seems like it’s all anyone is talking about. But what about classic La Croix seltzer? It’s just as delicious, and you can actually drink it any time you’re thirsty, rather than having to wait until it’s “5 o’clock somewhere.” You can also (wait for it) use it to make cocktails and spritzers when the urge strikes. La Croix seems to be on the same page as us. They just announced three new fruity seltzer flavors that are debuting just in time for warm weather, booze optional, and we can’t wait to try them.

Whether your summer style is cottagecore, tropical, or beachy, La Croix has a new flavor for you.

For those that dream of spending summer in a rustic cabin surrounded by forests, meadows, and vegetable gardens, there’s Black Razzberry, a fizzy drink flavored with the essence of black raspberries that will remind you of foraging in the woods.

The beach bums among us will love the flavor of Beach Plum La Croix, which tastes like the juicy stone fruit and will quench your thirst after hitting the waves.

And for those of us who have done nothing but fantasize about our next vacation since the beginning of 2020, there’s Guava São Paulo, which tastes like the tropical fruit (and is our first choice for a cocktail mixer – add a little tequila and a splash of simple syrup and you’ve got a hit on your hands).

The flavors should be available at a grocery store near you now or within the next few weeks as they roll out to stores nationwide. We can’t wait to pack our cooler with these three new LaCroix flavors before heading out for some outdoor adventures this summer!

