Martha Stewart’s Line of Enameled Cookware Is 50% Off at Macy’s Right Now

If you’re serious about cooking, then you know cast iron is the best of the best for pretty much anything. Fluffy, golden cornbread with crispy edges? Cast iron. Ribeye steaks seared to perfection? Cast iron. No-knead bread with a crackly, crisp crust? You know it’s baked in cast-iron. Enameled cast iron takes this cooking superhero and gives it a fun, colorful look, while also making pans easier to clean. If that sounds like a tool you need for your kitchen, you’re in luck, because Martha Stewarts new line of enameled cast iron cookware is currently half-off at Macy’s.

The collection features a broad range of colors, so it will match anyone’s kitchen decor. You can choose from several sizes of covered Dutch oven (our favorite vessel for making braises, long-simmered stews, baked beans, and artisan-style breads), durable cast iron skillets, and even a grill pan.

If you’re looking to add some fashionable and practical enameled cast iron cookware to your collection while it’s on sale at Macy’s, then check out some of our favorite items from Martha Stewart’s new line below.

Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

This enameled cast iron round Dutch oven goes from stove top to oven, making it the ideal choice for things like braises and stews where you want to sear or sweat your ingredients before cooking them low and slow in the oven. It comes with a heavy lid to create a moist cooking environment, and is available in six vibrant colors.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $79.99 Buy now

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 12″ Fry Pan

Every grandma in history seems to have a trusty cast iron skillet, and they clearly know what they’re doing, so why not get one for yourself? This is a kitchen workhorse that you can use every day, whether you’re frying up bacon for breakfast, searing some pork chops for dinner, or making a giant skillet brownie for dessert. Choose between red cherry or blue sapphire.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Fry Pan $54.99 Buy now

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 11″ Grill Pan

Too many grill pans are made with flimsy non-stick materials, when what you really want for those strong grill marks is cast iron. This enameled cast iron grill pan is the real deal, giving you perfectly seared grill marks on vegetables, meats, seafood, and more.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan $54.99 Buy now

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet