Adorable & Delicious Chocolate Eggs Your Kid’s Easter Basket Needs

Chocolate is always a good idea, but when it comes in a fun shape—all the better. One of our favorite shapes is no doubt eggs because they have the ultimate ratio of chocolate. Whether you want hollow eggs, ones with filling (or a toy inside!), or eggs that are mini and dense, you can have your pick.

Related story Chic Patio Bistro Sets to Elevate Your Outdoor Living Space

We recommend stocking up on these chocolate eggs any time of year to satisfy those sugar cravings in a moment’s notice. You can even buy these in bulk, so they’re great for party favors or when you have a lot of people in your household. Ahead, check out the most irresistible chocolate eggs to add to your pantry ASAP.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Kinder Eggs This isn’t any ordinary candy—these classic chocolate eggs are complete with a kid-approved toy inside. Perfect for prizes, for a birthday, or just a small way to brighten a kid’s day, these wow-worthy chocolates are a tried-and-true candy. Image: Kinder. Kinder Eggs $24.28 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Cadbury Mini Eggs, 10-Ounce Bag One of the most decadent chocolate eggs around, these candies are a must in every pantry. The mini size is perfect if you’re looking for a little everyday indulgence. The milk chocolate is super creamy, while the crispy shell adds the ultimate crunch. Image: Cadbury. Cadbury Mini Eggs, 10-Ounce Bag $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now