Aldi Is Selling Gourmet Chocolate Truffle Eggs & the Price Is as Incredible as the Flavors

The holidays are such a busy time for parents, and for those who celebrate, Easter is no different. There are tons of activities to do with your little ones, from Easter egg hunts, Easter egg dyeing, and of course, preparing Easter baskets. Each year, parents devote so much energy to crafting the perfect basket for their little ones, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t enjoy some of the goodies for themselves. And on that note: Aldi is selling a chocolate treat that will surely satisfy a grown up sweet tooth: authentic German chocolate truffle eggs. Hey, who said adults can’t enjoy Easter goodies, too?

“Cutie little egg truffles, $3.49,” wrote Aldi fan account @theamazingaldi on Instagram. Honestly, we need a minute to appreciate the colorful design on these miniature eggs — so cute!

The 12-pack of truffle eggs, imported from Germany, includes some amazing-sounding flavors, like Strawberry Rhubarb, Raspberry Vanilla, and cherry with white mousse au chocolate — just to name a few. With the unique flavor combinations, we can’t wait to try these truffles for ourselves. Plus, with a stellar price like this, we’ll be able to stock up without breaking the bank.

One user who has tried the chocolate finds commented: “I ate them all in less than ten minutes 😂😬” which sounds more than promising. Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “Buy these. Trust. Me.”

With reviews like this, how could we not rush to Aldi to grab a box?! TBH we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed a couple for yourself. That’s what we’ll be doing!

