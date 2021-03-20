Now that spring has officially begun we’re excitedly shifting our regular meal rotation to lighter and brighter meals — and we’re already in love with the latest easy appetizer recipe (or, heck, light meal, because we could eat nothing but this and be happy) from Giada De Laurentiis. The Italian chef shared a photo of her Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes on Instagram and it’s sure to win a spot in our regular rotation.

“Whipped ricotta. Caramelized cherry tomatoes. Sweet-and-spicy Calabrian chili honey. Fresh basil. I honestly don’t think we need to say more. 🙌 ” wrote De Laurentiis’ @thegiadzy account.

Bruschetta is one of our favorite quick bite meals that’s super-easy to whip up. De Laurentiis’ version calls for whipped ricotta, roasted cherry tomatoes, and sweet-and-spicy Calabrian chili honey — which makes for a wild ride for your tastebuds. But it’s that special ingredient — the spicy Calabrian chili honey — that really makes this recipe special. De Laurentiis loves quality Italian pantry ingredients, and the Calabrian chili paste you’ll need for this recipe is available on her Giadzy store — but you can also get it on Amazon.

You can also make the components — whipping the ricotta, roasting the cherry tomatoes, and making the spicy honey — all in advance, so if you’re serving this as a holiday appetizer or for some socially distanced entertaining, it’ll mean less time in the kitchen and more time to enjoy yourself with your loved ones. Sounds delicious!

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes recipe.

