Winter might be ending soon — like, tomorrow soon! — but that doesn’t mean the cold temperatures have subsided in many areas of the country. One of our favorite ways to stay warm and toasty is by digging into a hearty meal, and pasta just happens to be one of our go-to dishes. It’s the ultimate comfort food that can easily be upgraded or left simple and still be equally as delicious. So when we saw that Rachael Ray shared a Pappardelle Boscaiola recipe that looks oh-so-amazing, we knew this was a dish we need to try for ourselves before the season is over.

“So good, it’s pre-pasta-rous 🤩🍝” Ray wrote on Instagram. Most of our palates and cravings will change with the upcoming spring season, so why not send off winter in this soul-satisfying way?

In case you didn’t know, boscaiola is a traditional Tuscan-style pasta that’s typically made with pancetta, mushrooms, garlic, and white wine — which makes for an all-around hearty meal that will surely hit the spot. Ray has a reputation for making unique meals we love, and we have a feeling this will be no different.

Rach shared a similar pasta Boscaiola recipe on her website last October, but you’ll find this exact recipe in the Rachael Ray In Season Winter edition magazine.

