Listen Up, Trader Joe’s Fans, There’s a Secret Way to Order a Cookie Butter Latte at Starbucks

Our motto? Cookie butter all the things. And so far, we’ve gotten just that in the form of products from grocers, like Trader Joe’s uber-popular Cookie Butter spread and their more recently released Cookie Butter Beer, to even homemade recipes from popular food bloggers, including Gimme Delicious. Now, we have TikToker Nina Estrada to thank for bringing the cookie butter game to Starbucks.

“Cookie Butter Latte!!!” Estrada captioned her now-viral TikTok, during which she explains the lifehack of the year: how to order a Cookie Butter Latte from coffee shops, including Starbucks.

“I know y’all have heard of the brown sugar shaken espresso. Well, let me tell you about the Cookie Butter Latte,” the barista starts the video.

Estrada explains that, to order the Cookie Butter Latte, you simply order an iced chai latte with brown sugar syrup and oat milk.

“And when I tell you it tastes just like Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter, I mean it,” she raves. “You have to try this the next time you go to Starbucks!”

And there you have it, cookie butter-lovin’ folks: the now not-so-secret way to order a Cookie Butter Latte at Starbucks. Since it’s gone viral, it’s even caught the attention of Lizzo, who clearly loved it.

Of course, if you’d rather skip the line and make your own cookie butter latte from home, Brightly has a super-easy recipe you can follow. All you need is oat milk, brown sugar, and chai tea latte concentrate (we recommend either Tazo’s Classic Chai Latte Concentrate or Free Bird Chai’s O.G. Chai). You’ll start by making the brown sugar syrup mixture, then mix it with the chai tea latte concentrate, and top off with oat milk.

