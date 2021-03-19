This Bunny House Cookie Kit From Target Is a Great Easter Activity for Kids

One of the best parts of any holiday is spending extra time together as a family. And when you’re a parent, another “best” part of any holiday is finding ways to make it extra fun for your kids. Easter is no exception: From egg hunts to filling Easter baskets to dyeing eggs, there’s no shortage of fun activities that you can do with and for your kids to make it special. And in case all of that egg-dying and hunting and candy-eating isn’t enough, we just so happened to find an Easter-themed version of a Christmas classic at Target you need to have on your radar: a Bunny House Cookie Kit.

Everyone knows that the Easter bunny is a kid-favorite holiday figure to celebrate the day with and this cookie kit is a fun way to extend the celebration either before or after your Easter egg hunt. If you love making gingerbread houses during the Christmas season, this cookie kit is perfect for you. Take a peek below:

Easter egg hunts and egg dyeing are great traditions, and this is another fun thing you and your child can do together. The create-a-treat kit will certainly enhance your kid’s Easter experience, and the best part is, it’s designed especially for little hands. Some bunny’s going to have fun with this!

