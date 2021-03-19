Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Spring Risotto Is So Creamy & Comforting

While comfort food might be heavily associated with the winter season, don’t let anyone tell you that it can’t be enjoyed year-round. With so much going on in the world, food has the ability to ease your mind, even if it’s just for a short time and we savor every minute of it. Any hearty meal that leaves your soul satisfied is a dish we’d like to add to our usual meal rotation and Martha Stewart just shared a great new recipe: Asparagus and Lemon Risotto. Yep, we’re expecting to want about three bowls of this.

“This asparagus-and-lemon risotto is light, bright, and simple, but what we love most about this springtime dinner is that it’s made in just one pot,” Stewart wrote on Instagram, adding: “There’s a lot to love about risotto any time of the year, but we’re of the mindset that spring is the very best time to enjoy this creamy rice dinner. The comforting texture of risotto makes it an easy sell, even for picky eaters, but risotto also feels a little elegant, which means you can easily prepare it for a more special occasion.”

With a recipe as adaptable as this, it will surely be a favorite in your home. Plus, with the spring season coming up so soon Stewart’s recipe is simple enough that you’ll want to cook up on even the busiest of days.

Another bonus to this risotto is that it’s customizable and so easy to mix up when you’re craving a change. On her website, the chef suggests swapping out the frozen peas with sliced mushrooms or adding a broiled fish fillet atop your dish.

Get Martha Stewart’s Asparagus and Lemon Risotto recipe.

