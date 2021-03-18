The Chic Apron Michelle Obama Wears In Her New Netflix Food Show for Kids Is On Rare Sale

If Michelle Obama wears something, we’re getting it. Such was the case with her $16 Inauguration Day mascara from Glossier, and now we’re wanting to copy her chef-approved outfit featured in her new food show for kids on Netflix. The series, called Waffles + Mochi, premiered on Netflix this week, and we couldn’t help but notice the super chic apron she’s wearing (along with the other adults in the series). As soon as we saw her in the vibrant aqua and orange piece from the promo for the new series, we had to know where it was from. Well, we uncovered the mystery and discovered it’s from the popular celeb-approved kitchen essentials brand Hedley & Bennett—anddd they’re having a rare sale right now on the apron.

Let us preface with this: These sleek aprons are nothing like your grandma’s frilly, floral version. These cult-favorite aprons make cooking feel like an event—you just might never want to take it off. While they are certainly not cheap—prices range from $80-$120—they’ll last a lifetime so you’ll never need to buy another apron again. Created by former line cook Ellen Bennett, these aprons are the best you can find.

Right now, select styles are just $71—that’s around $25 off the original price. You can choose from a bunch of fun colors and patterns—including this aqua one similar to the one seen in Waffles + Mochi and more vibrant patterns like a rainbow-striped version.

You can also choose from different styles to meet your needs—from an artisan smock you could definitely rock while painting to the Essential Apron Obama is sporting in the show. These stunning cooking essentials are made with ultra-durable materials that’ll handle any mess, and yep—they’re machine washable. With plenty of pockets in convenient spots, you can keep all your tools at the ready.

As if Obama’s approval wasn’t enough, she’s not the only celeb who’s obsessed with the brand. Jesse Tyler Ferguson designed a collection that you can shop now and Martha Stewart’s even a fan—need we say more? Oh, they’ve also got the sweetest aprons for kids so you can match with your little chef-in-training.

P.S. They’ve also have matching mask sets for 20 percent off, so you’ll want to stock up on those too.

Even if you’re no Ina Garten in the kitchen, these stylish aprons will make you look like you’re a pro. Since we’re not sure how long the aprons or masks will be marked down, do yourself a favor and snag some now to get Obama’s cheerful cooking OOTD—who knows when they’ll be on sale again.

