From pastel-hued gnomes and spring wreaths to deliciously sweet three-wick candles, Aldi is going the extra mile this year to ensure you have everything you need to deck the home — and your fridge — this Easter. And this week, the grocer launched a variety of fruity, citrusy, creamy cheeses in Easter-appropriate packaging you’ll want to get your hands on soon — because these cheeses tend to sell out quickly.

“The cutest Easter cheese is back!” writes Aldi Favorite Finds on Instagram.

Aldi’s Emporium Selection Easter Assortment includes three different cheeses: Wensleydale with Raspberry and White Chocolate in a pink egg-shaped truckle, Wensleydale with Lemon and Honey in a yellow duck-shaped truckle, and Aged English Cheddar in a white egg-shaped truckle. All three are available for the low, low price of $3.99 each.

Aldi sold these cheeses last year, and they were such a hit, they’ve made their triumphant return, just in time for Easter.

And while you’re at Aldi, keep an eye out for a few other must-have Aldi Finds that recently hit shelves this week, including Aldi’s popular $9 Pineapple Mimosa, a dry white wine pre-mixed with fresh pineapple juice that pairs well with the Aged English Cheddar you just dropped in your quarter-operated cart.

Aldi also launched a slew of Easter toys for the kiddos, from Hot Wheels cars ($2.99) and Frozen II activity sets ($8.99)…

…to toddler toys and this adorable Jumbo Squishmallow ($8.99).

Good luck not buying everything in store today!

