These Jumbo Hot Cocoa Bombs at Costco Are Just What Your Easter Basket Needed

ICYMI: Easter is on April 4th this year and it’s looking like the day will be sooner than we expected. Whether or not you’re big on Easter traditions there is a little something for every family to successfully celebrate the 2021 holiday (even if it’s yet another holiday at home we’ll be adding to the list). Sure there’s egg dyeing and involved Easter egg hunts, but Easter baskets take the cake as one of our favorite ways to welcome the Easter bunny festivities with. We’ve been on the hunt for candy and toys to fill our Easter basket creations with, so when we found out Costco was selling jumbo hot cocoa bombs we knew it was the perfect addition. Oh, hot cocoa bombs — we meet again.

Popular Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “Hot Chocolate Cocoa Bombs! $17.99 4 milk chocolate 4 salted Carmel 4 strawberry 4 s’more.”

It comes as a surprise to exactly no one that hot cocoa bombs are a tried and true gift to give to just about anyone this year. Sure, most Easter baskets might have chocolate treats inside, but a hot cocoa bomb is so on par with the recent trends on TikTok and this jumbo version is an added bonus.

Plus, can we talk about how the wrapping paper of the hot cocoa bombs complements the spring and Easter colors perfectly?! It’s like a match made in heaven and your Easter basket is sure to look festive with these globes.

Run, don’t walk to your nearest warehouse giant, Costco member. And if you aren’t already a Costco member, what are you waiting for? Get one now to snag all your must-haves for Easter.

