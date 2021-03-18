These Pre-Filled ‘Frozen’-Themed Candy Eggs Will Delight Your Kid This Easter—& They’re Just $10 on Amazon

Remember those Baby Yoda hot cocoa bombs that sold out before you could get your hands on them? Well, the maker behind them, Galerie, now has equally irresistible Easter treats that are guaranteed to make your kid’s holiday the hoppiest ever. If you just can’t this year, their pre-filled Frozen-themed candy eggs are here to save the day and take the hassle out of playing the Easter bunny. Oh, and they’re just $10!

Image: Galerie/Amazon.

Disney Frozen 2 Candy Filled Plastic Easter Eggs, 16 Count, 2.68 Ounce $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This pack of 16 pre-filled eggs come with fruit-flavored snowflake-shaped candies that’ll bring the magic of Frozen to life this Easter. And most importantly, will save you precious time filling them yourself. Galerie’s viral candies never stay in stock for long, so if you want to win the Parent of the Year award, you’ll want to snatch these up right now before they’re gone forever.

If you don’t want to buy the mega pack, Galerie also offers similar pre-filled candy eggs in a two pack and a jumbo-sized set as well that come with candy bracelets and Olaf stickers.

Image: Disney.

Disney Frozen 2 Jumbo Easter Eggs with Candy and Bracelets $12.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

And if you’re looking for more kid-approved Easter treats, you won’t want to miss out on these Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Hot Wheels chocolate eggs that are filled with a surprise toy inside. Go the extra mile (or treat yourself!) and snag these Easter hot cocoa bombs on Etsy too.

