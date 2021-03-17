Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Zucchini Spaghetti Is Bursting With Fresh Spring Flavors

Look, we all have those days where we are craving pasta. However, sometimes you want something light, especially on breezy, spring nights. Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of Italian cuisine — and from her sartu di rosa to her butternut squash lasagna, she’s also the queen of putting her own spin on classics. (She’s even put an Italian twist on French onion soup!) Her latest creation, a lemon zucchini spaghetti, has our mouths watering already. It’s that perfect, light recipe full of our favorite spring flavors. Our favorite part? The leftovers make for an amazing pasta salad.

She took to the @giadzy Instagram account to share the dish deets, writing, “This bright spaghetti is loaded up with lemon, zucchini, feta (or goat cheese!), fresh herbs, capers, garlic… ALL the good things. (It’s amazing as a pasta salad for leftovers, too!)” Who wouldn’t love that flavor combo? It’s citrusy, tangy, and full of veggies. This is also a great recipe to make on busy weeknights because it only takes 30 minutes — and that’s including prep and cook time.

With 22 grams of protein per serving, the dish packs a surprising amount of protein, considering it’s meat-free — but that omission also helps with the light, zesty flavor profile. Seriously, that mix of garlic, capers, parmesan, dill, basil, and red pepper flakes means this pasta is bursting with scrumptious, herby flavors that are perfect for spring. (Or any time, really… we’d like to be eating this right now!)

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Zucchini Spaghetti.

