Bobby Flay Just Shared A St. Patrick’s Day Treat That’s a Total Shamrock Shake Dupe

Each year when March rolls around, we start looking for every excuse possible to slip out of the house and into the drive-thru line at McDonald’s so we can indulge in a minty Shamrock Shake just in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. But this year, we’re getting a little fancy. Bobby Flay just shared a recipe for a Blarney Stone Shake which is a homemade dupe for the McDonald’s favorite, and the best part is you don’t have to worry about the ice cream machine at McDonald’s being broken in order to get your fix.

First off, Flay shares that the key to his shakes (like the “legendary” ones he serves at his restaurant Bobby’s Burger Palace) is that he uses a lot of ice cream. He says his shakes are 95 percent ice cream, a little bit of milk, and then the flavoring. This gives them a thick, rich texture, and it helps them stay frozen for longer – nothing’s grosser than a watery, melted shake.

To make his shake, Flay uses Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, a splash of milk, and some green food coloring (just use a tiny dot). He blends this together, then adds in the really good stuff – fresh mint and chocolate sandwich cookies. He pulses the shake a few times (you want it to have a little bit of texture), and then it’s ready to serve.

Flay’s Blarney Stone Shake is topped with homemade whipped cream and green sanding sugar, along with a few Oreo cookie chunks. If you really want to boost the flavor, you could even use mint Oreos. We also love the idea of adding some creme de menthe or a splash of Jameson to the mix to turn this into a celebratory, post-corned beef and cabbage dessert.

Looks like this year, we’ll be skipping the trip to McDonald’s and making a festive St. Patrick’s Day treat at home instead.

