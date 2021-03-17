These Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol & Peppa Pig Chocolate Easter Eggs Come With a Surprise Toy Inside

Easter is just around the corner — it’s on April 4 this year, FYI! — and time is bound to fly by. Seriously, was it not just Valentine’s Day? With just a few more weeks until the holiday, there’s a lot to plan ahead of the Easter bunny’s arrival, from egg dyeing to Easter egg hunts at home and of course, filling the Easter baskets. So when we stumbled across these adorable Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Hot Wheels Easter chocolate eggs that each come with a special toy, we knew they’d be the perfect Easter basket addition. Take a peek at the milk chocolate eggs below.

Related story All-Clad's Warehouse Sale Is Back for a Limited Time & You Can Score 60% Off Ina Garten's Favorite Cookware

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon.

Buy now $14.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

This Peppa Pig Easter egg is ideal if your kids are fans of the cartoon pig. The Easter eggs come with an array of different characters from the show in each chocolate egg, including Suzy Sheep and Brown Bear. It’s the best of both Easter basket worlds — chocolate and a fun little toy, which is sure to be an added, unexpected, bonus for your little ones.

Image: Amazon.

Buy now $31.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Image: Amazon.

Buy now $16.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

While most Easter baskets feature a mix of both toys and chocolates — this option gives you both in one delicious (and fun) package. Honestly, filling up an Easter basket has never been so easy!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: