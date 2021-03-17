Ina Garten Just Shared Two Easy St. Patrick’s Day Bread Recipes & We’re Making Both

Thank goodness for St. Patrick’s Day. It always feels like we need a little pick-me-up mid-March, and some Saint Paddy’s Day cheer always seems to do the trick. We pick out our most fabulous green outfit, make sure to have some Guinness in the fridge, and listen to Irish music all day long (“The Wild Rover” will be stuck in our heads for weeks), but the best part of the holiday in our opinion is the food. Even Ina Garten is getting in on the delicious fun – she just shared two recipes for easy no-knead Irish bread, and we kind of want to try both. Luckily, they’re both quick breads, so we just might.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' New Cookbook Is Out Today & This Is Why We're So Excited

First up is Garten’s Irish Soda Bread. Now, a lot of people have very firm opinions about what mades a soda bread authentic, and while this recipe might not pass the bar (thanks to the addition of sugar, orange zest, and dried currants), it’s definitely delicious. It’s just a little fancier than what was traditional, but after all, this is a recipe from the Barefoot Contessa!

Courtesy of Amazon

Sun Maid California Zante Currants 7.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The bread has a soft, close crumb, a crusty exterior, and a lightly sweet flavor, which makes it a delightful accompaniment to Irish cheeses (get yourself some Kerrygold Dubliner cheese to pair with this bread and you’ll see what we mean). It also doesn’t require any extended kneading or rising time, so you can feast on it just an hour or so after deciding you want some.

Courtesy of Amazon

Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese 3.86 on Amazon.com Buy now

Her second recipe is for Irish Guinness Brown Bread. It has a dark, rich brown color, and is made with a combination of oats, whole wheat flour, and all-purpose flour. You get the complex flavor of the whole grains and oats, while the white flour helps keep the texture relatively light.

Courtesy of Drizly

Guinness Extra Stout 6-Pack $10.99 Buy now

A bottle of Guinness extra stout beer adds a deep, almost smoky-sweet flavor to the bread. Garten recommends serving the bread with salted Irish butter, and we think it would also be divine with a drizzle of molasses at breakfast time, or with a smear of grainy mustard and a slice of leftover corned beef on top.

Both of these recipes are no-knead and don’t need to rise, so if you kind of forgot it was St. Patrick’s Day and are suddenly overcome with the urge to celebrate, there’s no need to panic – you still have time to make one (or both?!) of these Irish bread recipes. Wash them down with a hot cup of Barry’s tea or a spot of Jameson, and no leprechaun would dare say you don’t know how to celebrate.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet