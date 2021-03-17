Giada De Laurentiis’ New Cookbook Is Out Today & This Is Why We’re So Excited

Have you ever watched a celebrity chef eat their way through Italy or host and judge seemingly dozens of cooking competitions and wondered how on earth they managed to stay healthy with such a taxing schedule and while eating so many rich foods? Well, apparently it really isn’t easy. In fact, Giada De Laurentiis says her cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better, which was released today, took her 10 years to make. She calls it the culmination of her personal health journey, and based on what she’s shared from the book so far, we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

The first thing you need to know is that this isn’t some sort of fad diet book. Inside, you’ll find crave-worthy recipes like Green Fried Rice, Steak Salad with White Beans and Sweet Shallot Dressing, and Penne with Spicy Calabrian Shrimp. These recipes are nutrient-dense and focus on balance. All things are good in moderation, and rather than restricting certain foods, in her recipes De Laurentiis seems to take the path of adding in extra good-for-you-foods to dishes you probably already love. There are even desserts in her cookbook – we can’t wait to try the Chocolate and Orange Brown Rice Treats.

The book isn’t just about recipes. De Laurentiis also does a deep dive into several wellness trends, like a 3-day healthy eating reboot, a 21-day menu plan, information on meditation and self-care, and tips on following an anti-inflammation diet. For those with special dietary needs, the book also includes more than two dozen recipes that are dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

De Laurentiis says that following the food philosophy she lays out in her book has allowed her to “feel better (w/ more energy!) now at 50” than she did in her 30s, which is definitely impressive. Also, De Laurentiis is 50? When did that happen?

You can pick up a copy of Eat Better, Feel Better today online or wherever you like to buy books. We can’t wait to try out some of these recipes!

