Every Kitchen Needs a Spurtle & You Can Buy A Set For Less Than $20

What’s your most-used kitchen utensil? Most people would probably say a chef’s knife, or a wooden spoon, but those in the know? They’ll say spurtle, every time. But we don’t blame you if you’ve never heard of spurtles before. They’re a wooden utensil traditionally used in Scotland to stir porridge, soups, and stews, but they’re surprisingly helpful in any kitchen. If you’re curious about trying out one of these versatile utensils, you’re in luck, because QVC currently has a set of five on sale for less than $20.

Mad Hungry 5-Piece Acacia Wood Mini Spurtle Set $19.96 Buy now

QVC’s Mad Hungry 5-Piece Acacia Wood Mini Spurtle Set includes a few different designs, to help you out with all kinds of kitchen tasks. The set includes a mini spurtle, mini slotted spurtle, spurtle scooper, skinny spurtle, and spurtle spreader. They help you do everything from spreading cream cheese on a bagel to flipping pancakes, scooping mashed potatoes to scraping dough from the sides of your mixing bowl. The mini size also makes them useful for getting the lasts bits of sauces, spreads and jams out of their containers.

The utensils are made with acacia wood, which has a beautiful wood grain and is also sustainable. They’re safe to use on your favorite non-stick pans, so you don’t have to worry about scratching the surface, and you can choose from a teal or pink handle accent to add a pop of color to your utensil crock.

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, this is a great option, too — even the savviest cooks might not have a collection of mini spurtles in their kitchen!

