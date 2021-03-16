Trisha Yearwood Has a Gorgeous New Tableware Collection At Williams-Sonoma & The Story Behind It Is So Sweet

Trisha Yearwood used to be known as a country superstar, but these days she’s just as well renowned for her cooking. We’re kind of obsessed with the cozy, down-home vibes of her Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, so when we heard that she had a new collection of tableware at Williams-Sonoma, we knew we had to check it out. But this isn’t your average celebrity product line – the story behind the name and the design is actually really sweet.

The Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection is actually named after Yearwood’s late mother, Gwen. As it turns out, Gwen was a baker and cake decorator, and she passed on her love of baking and cooking to her daughter, which is one of the reasons why Trisha is where she is today.

The dinnerware collection features white stoneware plates, bowls, and more, and if you look closer at the decorative details, you might notice that the embossed pattern is actually a replica of the sketches found in Gwen’s sketch book that she used to work out her cake designs. It’s a really touching detail and gives the whole collection a homey yet elegant feel.

If you’re looking to upgrade your dinnerware (or searching for a meaningful Mother’s Day gift – it’s never too soon to start planning!) then this might be just the ticket. Here are some of the lovely items from the Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection that we just can’t stop thinking about.

Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Cake Stand

Even a cake made from boxed mix and frosted with an old butter knife would look elegant on this embellished cake stand.

Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Salad Plates

We love the detail around the edges of these salad plates. It’s just enough to make them stand out, without taking the attention away from your food.

Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Mugs

We’re already dreaming of sipping coffee from one of these embossed glazed stoneware mugs in the morning while the smell of freshly baked goods fills the air.

