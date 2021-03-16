Costco Has Gigantic Bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs for Sale & Easter Bunny Who?

My favorite Easter candy to receive in my basket growing up was always Cadbury’s mini eggs. They looked so realistic and tasted delicious with their crunchy outer shell and rich chocolate inside. Even today, it’s one of my favorite treats to pick up around Easter. Nothing beats a good old chocolate egg. Costco is selling these in huge 42oz bags so you’ll definitely be able to fill all of your children’s Easter baskets and plastic eggs for the annual family egg hunt.

The popular Instagram account @costcodeals shared the amazing find, writing, “🐰🍫Huge 42oz bag of @cadburyusa mini eggs!! Soooo good!” Fans of the store seem to already love these chocolate eggs and had some hilarious thoughts on this big bag. One wrote, “I absolutely cannot be trusted with that bag.” Another chimed in, “Death! I would eat the whole bag 🤦🏼‍♀️” we know the whole family will love these and this value bag is at a great price. At under $12 for 42oz this is a total steal, seeing as many 10oz bags can set you back around $4.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can still indulge in this giant bag at Macy’s. However, its price tag is pretty hefty at nearly $40 which is almost four times as much as Costco’s deal. We know that this bag is worth the investment and you will surely use it all up in your Easter celebrations.

Head to your local Costco quickly if you’re interested in picking a bag of this deliciousness up. At a price like this, they will surely be flying off the shelves.

