This Pan From Aldi Turns Your Pancakes Into Works Of Art & Your Kids Will Be So Impressed

After a long week of work, spending time with your children can really help re-energize you. Breakfast on the weekends with the kids is my favorite time of the week. Making fun food like homemade waffles or pancakes is priceless and they just love helping out in the kitchen. Sure, you could make that TikTok pancake cereal, or attempt your own shaped pancakes but let’s be honest, they never turn out great. Aldi just released a super fun pancake pan that makes creative kid-size flapjacks that much easier to cook. The pan has tons of fun designs to imprint drawings into your pancakes making them an instant kid favorite. There is no doubt in our minds that your little ones will be begging to use this on those lazy Sunday mornings.

Related story Jamie Oliver's Pancake Recipe Is So Easy, You Don't Even Need to Measure the Ingredients

Aldi shared the fun tool on their Instagram account writing, “Blast off! 🚀 It’s breakfast time! Whip up pancakes the whole fam will love with #ALDIFinds. 😎” Fans are already loving this. One commented, “The pancake pan is awesome! It heats evenly and is just a bit tricky to flip (my spatula was big) I even cooked scrambled eggs in it to make tiny sandwiches. Perfect!” and another wrote, “Oooh, I’m coming! Hold one of those pancake pans for me!”

I am right there with the followers. Anything to make eating more fun is a win-win in our books. Kids’ appetites can fluctuate so much and breakfast is such an important meal to make sure your little ones eat.

If you think your children will enjoy this as much as ours do, then definitely head to your local Aldi ASAP. We have a strong feeling these are going to sell out fast.