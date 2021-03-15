These Williams-Sonoma Easter Bunny Cake Pops Are Too Cute To Pass Up

The store shelves are lined with mini malted Robin’s eggs, Reese’s peanut butter eggs, and solid milk chocolate bunnies, which can only mean one thing: Easter is here. And though we love these classic store bought candies, this time around we’re looking for something a little special – after all, it’s been quite a year. So when we saw these elaborately decorated Easter truffle cake pops from Williams-Sonoma (which has a ton of delicious-looking Easter treats), we knew we had to grab some for our Easter baskets.

The set of eight vanilla and chocolate cake pops is made by hand in Los Angeles. Inside is moist, rich, truffle-like cake, and the outsides are coated with white chocolate and colorful decorations.

You’ll get two adorable yellow baby chick cake pops, two white bunny cake pops, and four decorated pastel Easter egg cake pops in each set.

You can order these ahead of time, too, because they’ll last unopened in the refrigerator for a month, and they can even be frozen for up to six months (in case you want an Easter cake pop in October – we’re not here to judge).

We think these would be a delightful addition to Easter baskets. Just wrap each one individually in food-safe cellophane, then add to the baskets along with your favorite candies.

Alternatively, you could bring out the entire set of eight for dessert after your Easter dinner – each one is just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth after a big meal.

