This Easy Corona Cocktail Might Be Our Favorite TikTok Trend to Date

Most of us haven’t been to a bar in a while, so we’ve gotten pretty creative with our mixology over the past year. We’ve taken tips from some of our favorite celebrity chefs, like Ina Garten and her giant quarantine Cosmo and Stanley Tucci with his shaken negronis, and we even invented a bunch of Costco cocktails based on what you can buy at the warehouse store, but the latest place we’ve been turning to for the best bartending tips and cocktail recipes is TikTok. The drink we’ve been seeing pop up again and again on our For You Page is the Corona Sunrise, an easy beer cocktail we can’t wait to sip on this summer. But why wait? This drink is so easy to make, you might as well try it now.

This is a beer cocktail, but what makes it truly convenient is that it’s mixed right in the bottle, no fancy cocktail shakers needed. And after a year of doing dishes seemingly 24 hours a day, it’s definitely refreshing to see a drink that’s made in its own container, creating no extra messes.

To make the drink, you’ll need a bottle of Corona Extra (or Corona Light, if that’s your jam), some silver tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. You even get to drink a little while making the cocktail, which is a win in our book.

First, drink the Corona until the beer just reaches the top of the label. That will give you room to add your other ingredients.

Next up, add a splash of silver tequila. Since there are so few ingredients in this drink, we recommend using a tequila you won’t mind sipping on – we love the tequila blanco from women-owned brand Próspero Tequila. Just don’t add too much to your bottle, or you won’t have room for the other ingredients.

Add in a splash of orange juice, followed by a splash of grenadine, then use your finger to stop up the mouth of the bottle and tip it back and forth a few times to mix your cocktail without actually shaking it, which could cause the carbonation to go haywire and end up making your drink fizz up and out of the bottle .

That’s all! You now have a Corona Sunrise cocktail to sip on. It sounds like the most refreshing possible drink to have on hand once the weather gets warmer, and we can definitely see ourselves making them for our summer barbecues, pool parties, camping trips, or hot days on the couch when we can’t move away from the fan. Thanks for the tip, TikTok!

