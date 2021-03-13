The Pandemic Cancelled Easter Marshmallow Peeps Last Year — And Now They’re Back!

Celebrating holidays in the pandemic has been an adjustment over the last year we didn’t exactly plan for. Many of our favorite traditions were hindered due to COVID-19 and Easter 2020 was the first holiday we experienced in our new condition. With Easter soon approaching on April 4th, things still have yet to return to complete normalcy. But there’s some good news for kids and parents that will surely make this year’s celebration a little better — marshmallow Peeps are back on shelves across the country.

Related story How Much Halloween Candy Should We Really Let Our Kids Eat?

The small, colorful festive treats have become a staple of the holiday. Whether you include them in your Easter baskets or you buy a pack to eat for yourself, Peeps have become a tradition in many households (not to mention, a worthy rival to the traditional chocolate Easter bunny).

So when the manufacture of Peeps, Just Born Quality Confections, announced that they would be discontinuing Peeps production indefinitely due to the pandemic, we were understandably disappointed. But now, the marshmallow confections are back! And we couldn’t be more thrilled to once again take a bite of the sugary chick and bunny-shaped treats.

The return of Peeps has been confirmed by the company themselves with the Peeps Brand Manager, Caitlin Servian, saying in a statement, “PEEPS® is back and better than ever! We’re thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year.”

Sweet-lovers. Don’t walk, run and make a trip to your local store ASAP to snag a pack of Peeps (we sure will be!).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: