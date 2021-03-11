Martha Stewart‘s turkey meatballs are far from your average turkey meatballs recipe. And by “recipe” we mean those frozen turkey meatballs you pick up from Trader Joe’s to top on everything under the sun: pasta, quinoa, brown rice, you name it. Nah, Stewart’s meatballs are soft, fluffy, and the perfect combination of spicy and sweet. It even boasts a few ingredients you would have never dreamed of including, from dried apricots to cinnamon. Behold, Stewart’s Turkey Meatballs in Apricot Sauce with Mint and Almonds recipe — one that will, undoubtedly, become an immediate family favorite.

“Kids will love the sweetness that apricots lend these spiced turkey meatballs — and the soft, almost fluffy consistency, since they don’t get seared,” Stewart writes on Instagram of her turkey meatballs recipe.

To make Stewart’s saucy turkey meatballs, you’ll need quite the list of ingredients, including red onion, fresh ginger, coriander seeds, ground turmeric, dried breadcrumbs, ground turkey (of course), fresh mint leaves, minced garlic, sliced almonds, tomato paste, the aforementioned cinnamon stick and dried apricots, as well as a handful of basic ingredients, like butter, egg, salt and pepper.

“The dried fruit steeps with cinnamon and chicken broth, then gets puréed with onion,” Stewart explains.

For the meatballs, you’ll combine the turkey, mint, and egg; and roll into golf-ball-sized meatballs. Refrigerate until firm — about 30 minutes.

“Don’t bypass chilling the formed balls before plunking them in,” Stewart advises. “This gives the breadcrumbs time to hydrate, and the meat a chance to firm up.”

Next, take that puree Stewart mentioned and bring to a boil in a skillet, and place the chilled meatballs into the sauce. You’ll let those simmer for about 15 minutes, turning the meatballs a few times.

Then, you’ll cook the almonds until golden. Top meatballs with almonds and mint leaves — and serve.

Get the full recipe for Turkey Meatballs in Apricot Sauce with Mint and Almonds on Stewart’s website.

